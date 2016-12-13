St. Paul mayor opens governor run

In the past couple of years, Coleman has traveled the state, getting to know rural residents whose support will be needed for any governor candidate to win.

“I have already spoken to residents from towns across Minnesota..." Coleman said in a statement. "Our communities share many of the same goals and have the same hope for vibrant economies and a strong future for our children."

The mayor said he is running "because I believe Minnesota is strongest when we work together. ... I believe that no one has to lose so that others can win."

Already in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party race is another St. Paul resident, Rep. Erin Murphy. State Auditor Rebecca Otto, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Attorney General Lori Swanson are among many other potential candidates being discussed in political circles.