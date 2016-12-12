Trial starts for Minot man accused of murdering his ex-wife

Richie Edwin Wilder Jr., 30, is accused of murdering his ex-wife, Angila Wilder, in November 2015 in Minot.

At a hearing last month, the state estimated that jury selection could take the better part of two days and opening arguments might begin by the afternoon of the second day.

Angila Wilder, 30, was found dead in her home at 519 16th Street NW in Minot on Nov. 13, 2015. According to her obituary, Angila Wilder had attended schools in Alabama and was a student in the nursing program at Minot State University. She had three children. Richie Wilder has lived in Minot for about seven years and is remarried. All court records in the case have been sealed.

Wilder has also been charged separately with trying to escape from the Ward County Jail on Aug. 25.

Wilder faces up to life in prison without parole if he is convicted.