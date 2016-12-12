How to keep heating costs down this winter

The F-M area is particularly cold from Thanksgiving through St. Patrick’s Day, so it’s especially important for homeowners to take a proactive approach when it comes to keeping heating costs down.

Kevin Wolf, president and owner of Laney’s Inc., has been working in the field of plumbing, heating and cooling for 23 years. Wolf says his number one recommendation for controlling cost during the coldest months is keeping furnace filters clean.

“It’s a very basic solution, but the payoff is big,” he says.

Wolf explained that furnace filters are very similar to human lungs.

“If the filter is clogged it’s going to be harder for the air to come through so the whole system has to work a lot harder and becomes very inefficient,” he says.

Annual maintenance checks are crucial to making sure the system is running as efficiently as possible.

“When we perform the annual checks, we aren’t just cleaning your system, but also performing safety checks,” Wolf says. “It’s important to keep in mind the safety aspect especially during the winter months because of carbon monoxide.”

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless poison emitted by gas furnaces, cars, charcoal grills, propane stoves and portable generators.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 400 deaths occur each year due to carbon monoxide poison and roughly 4,000 people are hospitalized. Wolf says it’s extremely important to make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors and that they are also working properly.

Another factor to consider is how frequently the homeowner operates a fireplace.

“The older wood-burning fireplaces tend to be inefficient,” Wolf says. “If you are opening and closing the damper, it lets air in and pulls air through your home – actually making your home cooler.”

Wolf says there isn’t a lot a person can do to make their wood burning fireplace more efficient, but it can be converted to a gas system for better efficiency.

“If you feel like you are spending too much on heating, start checking your windows, doors and home insulation to ensure they are adequately keeping cold air out during the frigid winter months,” Wolf says.

Investing in simple solutions and performing annual maintenance may mean the difference in extra money in the homeowner’s pocket.

Use a programmable thermostat that will allow you to automatically set back your temperature when no one is home. Replace an old heating system. Make sure vents and baseboard heaters are not blocking or holding heat in. Place plastic over windows to seal heat in and cold out. Turn down the thermostat to 68 degrees. For every degree you lower the thermostat you’ll save 5 percent on heating costs. Reduce hot water temperature to save 7 to 11 percent of water heating costs. Consider replacing old or drafty windows to save 15 percent. Open drapes and expose windows during the day so the sun can heat rooms. Close them at sundown to help insulate the space. Install weather-stripping or caulk leaky doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on heating costs.

Quick tips for reducing heating costs