Emmer, a Republican who represents an area across the northern Twin Cities west to St. Cloud, finds himself the most prominent Minnesotan backer of President-elect Trump.

When some of his GOP congressional colleagues endorsed Trump competitors, or even attacked Trump, Emmer exhibited a quality that, for a long time, wasn’t his signature: caution.

As a radio host, and in his failed bid for governor in 2010 and time in the Minnesota Legislature, Emmer developed a reputation as a partisan bomb-thrower who relished a fight.

His first run for Congress, though, seemed devoted to convincing people that he had turned over a new leaf, favoring a gentler, here-to-listen approach over an argumentative one. Emmer shied away from controversy in the U.S. House and touted his work with Democrats like Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The GOP’s primary process was a good example of his new strategy. As the field formed and Trump splashed into the race, Emmer stayed silent.

“At the risk of being critical of my colleagues, I don’t think the people I represent much care about my opinion when it comes to who they should vote for, especially in a hotly contested primary,” he said.

Things are looking pretty good for Emmer. His party holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Again, Emmer urged caution, saying Republicans shouldn’t get ahead of themselves.

“I don’t think America voted for Republicans,” he said. “I think America was sending a very strong message that we don’t like the way things are going. … We want some changes.”

The change agent, Emmer said, was clearly Trump. “Now you have this awesome responsibility, and you need to deliver,” he says.

This is how Emmer envisions the first year of a Trump presidency: aggressive action to roll back key Obama administration policies, like the Affordable Care Act, as well as strong moves to implement long-awaited GOP policies on border security, tax reform and national security.

“Keep in mind we’ve had a president in the last eight years who, he’s only been able to get a few major pieces of legislation through the people’s process,” Emmer said. “Instead of working with Congress and the American people to get his agenda passed… he did 80 to 90 percent of his work through executive order.”

“You can expect much of the executive rulings, the imperial presidency, will be going off the books.”

On other issues, like trade and border security, it’s unclear what Trump really wants to do. Is his call for a 35 percent tariff on some imports a bluff, or does he mean it? What about the wall, or the Muslim ban?

You might think this level of uncertainty would frustrate a lawmaker like Emmer, particularly when Trump has said things that both align with and oppose his policy views.

For example, the congressman, who is a supporter of free trade, is broadly at odds with his president, who made criticism of trade deals central to his candidacy.

Many now anticipate a protectionist Trump, a notion bolstered by his call for sky-high tariffs.

But Emmer suggested there might be more at work. “Is this an opening statement or is it something that he truly believes he wants to implement?” he asked “I don’t know yet."

On the border wall and the ban on Muslim immigration into the U.S., Emmer dismissed Trump’s extreme positions as campaign rhetoric.

“I think where it’s going to go is, stop the inflammatory talk, let’s stop the finger-pointing, let’s sit down and make sure that we craft policy or reform existing policy that meets the number one obligation of our federal government which is to protect the homeland and American citizens.”

Emmer did express opposition to the idea of a ban on Muslims entering the country.

Like other Republicans, though, Emmer has spun Trump’s broad ambiguity as an asset. “I think he’s making some very calculated statements, and he’s doing some things that move the ball in a different direction.”

Luke Yurczyk, chairman of the Congressional District 6 Republican Party, said Emmer has come a long way from his failed bid for governor.

“He’s taking a slightly different tone." Yurczyk said. “I think he’s the same person we’ve always known, but he’s maybe changed his tune from that race.”

Sitting in his office, where he sleeps when Congress is in session, Emmer is hardly radio jock fire-and-brimstone. After answering questions about Trump’s agenda, its inconsistencies and uncertainties, Emmer wrapped up the interview, almost radiating calm.

“The glass is always half full,” he said, “and the sky is always blue.”

Brodey writes for MinnPost.com, a Twin Cities-based online newspaper.