    Pedestrian, 72, struck, kllled by vehicle driven by 75-year-old

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:47 p.m.

    DULUTH, Minn. -- A 72-year-old Duluth man died of his injuries sustained in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday afternoon in  Duluth.

    Eugene Lloyd Thompson was struck by a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Laverne Walter Bail, also of Duluth, near the corner of Maple Grove Road and Mall Drive shortly after 1 p.m., Duluth police said.

    "Preliminary investigation suggests that the pedestrian was struck while crossing the road in the middle of the block and not at the intersection or within a designated crosswalk," police said in a statement.

    Authorities said Thompson was initially taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, but later died.

    Police said there was no indication of impairment or distracted driving, but the incident remains under investigation.

