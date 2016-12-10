The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the domestic assault report at 5:57 p.m. Friday in rural Warren, Minn., The unidentified woman was taken to Altru Hospital for her non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, which a news release from the sheriff's office does not name, was arrested and booked into the Tri-County Community Corrections facility in Crookston. The news release does not list what charges he was arrested on.

Citing an ongoing investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said no further information would be released until the suspect's first appearance in court Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol and Warren Ambulance assisted, according to a news release.