Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Polk County man assaults woman, holds her against her will for 11 hours, police say

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:43 p.m.

    CROOKSTON -- A 37-year-old Polk County man was arrested after a woman told authorities Friday evening she had been held against her will and assaulted for about 11 hours.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the domestic assault report at 5:57 p.m. Friday in rural Warren, Minn., The unidentified woman was taken to Altru Hospital for her non life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect, which a news release from the sheriff's office does not name, was arrested and booked into the Tri-County Community Corrections facility in Crookston. The news release does not list what charges he was arrested on.

    Citing an ongoing investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said no further information would be released until the suspect's first appearance in court Monday.

    The Minnesota State Patrol, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol and Warren Ambulance assisted, according to a news release.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionCrimePolk CountycrookstonWarren
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement