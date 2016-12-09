Woman, five children rescued from burning home

According to a news release, the Alexandra Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Unumb Drive about 3:23 a.m.

When officers arrived, smoke was billowing out the second story windows. Officers were able to get five children, ages 5, 8, 11, 16 and 17 years old, out of the home. The children told officers their mother was still inside the residence.

“The three little ones were upstairs and the two older ones were in the basement,” Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow said. “They did have working smoke detectors and the three little ones were woken up by the smoke detectors...Then they went to a neighbor’s after they got out, and that’s when they let us know that their mom was unaccounted for.”

Officers were able to see where the residence was burning and tell firefighters as they arrived. Once inside, firefighters found the fire in the lower level of the home and found an unresponsive woman with visible burns.

The 34-year-old woman was removed from the home and taken to North Ambulance staff by officers, deputies and fire personnel. The victim was transported to Douglas County Hospital and then flown to Hennepin County Medical Center via Life Link helicopter.