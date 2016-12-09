The State Patrol says one of its cars was heading west on Polk County Road 1 near Fosston, when a truck didn't yield to the squad car around 12:30 p.m.

The truck hit the car, causing both vehicles to hit the ditch. The truck then drove off.

Authorities eventually found the driver, Michael Finn, 25, of Winger, Minn. He had no injuries.

The officer, 37-year-old Matthew Hitchen of Thief River Falls, was injured but is expected to be recover.