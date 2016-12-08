Saturday to be ‘Bob Dylan Day’ in Minnesota

Dylan was born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth and was raised in Hibbing, graduating from Hibbing High School in 1959.

“Bob Dylan was a true son of the Iron Range in his independence, his talent and his ability to triumph over adversity. He spoke to a generation of young Americans, myself included, who were engaged in an unending war in Vietnam, the fight for civil rights and rapid changes in our society,” Dayton said. “Dylan’s influence on American music and culture will be long-lasting.”

The Hibbing Dylan Project is also hosting a Nobel Prize party to celebrate Dylan’s beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Androy Hotel in Hibbing. For more information and tickets, visit the Hibbing Dylan Project’s Facebook page.