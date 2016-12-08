Kandiyohi County authorities charged 28-year-old Erik Ozornia, formerly of Willmar, with 16 felonies Tuesday in three different cases. The charges include kidnapping, stalking, second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and threats of violence.

The criminal complaints on those charges detail stalking behavior coupled with violent threats that allegedly began just days after the restraining order was issued against Ozornia.

In early November, court documents say she received an estimated 400 calls, threatening text messages and one call in which Ozornia allegedly told the woman he was going to stab her and himself to “get it over with.”

Things escalated on Nov. 24. Around 1 a.m., the woman was walking home from a friend’s home when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to her and Orzonia allegedly grabbed her by her coat and hair and pulled her inside.

He then took her to a Willmar home, where he allegedly slapped, punched and kicked the woman. He also reportedly grabbed her scarf and choked her with it until she passed out.

Ozornia was arrested the night of Dec. 4, after he reportedly called the woman and told her where he was located, stating he wanted to turn himself into authorities. His next court appearance is Dec. 19.