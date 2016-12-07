Republican wins recount, GOP gains Senate control

The St. Cloud Times reports that the recount ended Wednesday, Dec. 7, with Republican Jerry Relph winning by 141 votes. The original count after the Nov. 8 election had him beating Democrat Dan Wolgamott by 148 votes.

The state Canvassing Board must sign off on the numbers Monday to make the results official.

Wolgamott's attorney said he expected his client to comment on the recount by week's end. He has few options short of taking the election to court.

Republicans have proceeded to reorganize the Senate, assuming Relph would maintain his win. When the regular session begins next month, it will be just the second time in more than 40 years that Senate Republicans hold more votes than Democrats.