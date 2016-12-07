Gov. Dayton: Session deadline? What deadline?

But on Wednesday, Gov. Mark Dayton said there was no such deadline. Dayton told reporters that work of legislators and governor's staffers to write bills can extend into next week for a proposed Dec. 20 special session.

"It was miscommunication or misunderstanding," Dayton said.

The main thrust behind a special session is finding a way to financially help Minnesotans who are buying 2017 individual health insurance policies at rates up to 67 percent higher than being paid this year.

Also to be considered if a special session is held will be a bill lowering some taxes, including those on farmland, and providing local governments with more state aid. The bill basically is one passed last May, but did not get Dayton's signature when a pricey mistake was discovered.

The third bill that could be considered would provide nearly $1 billion for public works and transportation projects around the state. The bonding-transportation bill failed as the regular session ended over a dispute about funding light rail in the Twin Cities.