“I am here today to ask for your help in bringing to a close the nightmare that started for myself, my family and all of Terry’s family and friends one month ago,” she said. “Waking up without him has been extremely hard for both myself and my kids.”

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the Nov. 7 death of hunter Terrence “Terry” Brisk is now considered a homicide amid an ongoing investigation. Brisk, 41, was apparently hunting alone on his parents’ property in Belle Prairie Township when he suffered a gunshot wound resulting in his death.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Brisk’s rifle, which Larsen said has been missing since Brisk’s death and is believed to be stolen. The rifle is a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle, described as an older model with a wooden stock and forearm, with no sling attached. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233. Callers may remain anonymous, Sheriff Shawn Larsen said, or may also be eligible for a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person responsible for Brisk’s death.

Larsen spoke at a press conference Wednesday alongside Brisk’s widow, Pam, urging anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Also seated in the room were several other members of Brisk’s family, including his parents and children. Brisk, a 1993 Little Falls High School graduate, was the father of four children -- Johnathon, Nicholas, Frances and Michael -- all still living at home.

“We live in a close-knit community,” Larsen said. “This incident affects all of us. We appreciate any tips that we can get from the community. We are working to find out exactly what happened and why this happened.”

Brisk’s parents, who own the land where their son was killed, spoke to the media following the press conference. Frances “Babe” Brisk, Terry’s mother, said the past month has been a difficult one for the family.

“You look at people and you wonder, are you the one who done that to my son?” she said. “It’s hard to go by where he lives, it’s hard to go to the area where he got shot. He’s buried in the parish cemetery right close to our house … so every time we go to town, we pass his grave.”

The sheriff’s office responded shortly after 5 p.m. Nov. 7 to the area where Brisk was found, located near the intersection of Hawthorn and Jewel roads east of Little Falls. At the time, the incident was characterized as a possible hunting accident, and Brisk was wearing blaze orange. Multiple appeals to the public and a $20,000 reward offered for information were issued by the sheriff’s office in the month since. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to the scene immediately, Larsen said, and has assisted with the investigation. Investigators believe Brisk was shot between 2:26-4:20 p.m. Nov. 7.

Brisk’s body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, where it was determined he died from blood loss attributed to the gunshot wound. Larsen said close communication with the medical examiner’s office along with information gathered throughout the investigation led to the homicide determination.

“We have ruled out that this is an accidental shooting, and this is definitely a homicide,” Larsen said.

Larsen said the investigation is active and some details could not be revealed to the public at this time. He said his office in conjunction with the BCA have followed up on numerous leads and conducted several interviews after canvassing the area, and are working to rule out people from possible involvement. At this time, there is no suspect, he said.

“Just like any investigation, we tried to do a thorough job,” Larsen said. “We talked to (as) many witnesses, landowners, hunters in the area as possible. … If you have a piece of information where maybe, it may be a little bit of information, but maybe you held back because (you thought) it was accidental.”

Information such as cars driving through that area or in and out of the property, a suspicious person in the area or anything else unusual could be useful, Larsen said.

Larsen said information concerning Brisk’s rifle, although known immediately following the incident, was not released to the public until Wednesday to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“It was a key piece of evidence, and we certainly didn’t want to get that out to the public right away, just because we didn’t want to taint or jeopardize the case by any potential witnesses or suspects knowing about that information,” Larsen said.

Whether any recent trespassing on the property was reported to law enforcement or noted by neighbors was also part of the ongoing investigation, the sheriff said. The private land is wooded and contains a gravel pit, used often by family members during deer hunting season, according to Brisk’s mother.

Larsen said investigators would continue to work “around the clock” on the Brisk case, in hopes of learning what happened to a man described as a valued member of the community.

“Terry was an amazing husband and father and is missed horribly,” Pam Brisk, his widow, said. “Terry was a very kind person. He was liked by everyone he met. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to everybody he met.”

Brisk worked for his father’s construction company, Kingsway Construction Inc., since he was young before working for Ziegler CAT in Brainerd for the last several years, according to his obituary. Brisk enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping with his family, bonfires with friends, spending time at Platte Lake, cutting wood, 4-H Livestock Legends and 4-H shooting sports. Brisk was a member of the Rich Prairie Trailbusters Snowmobile Club, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus as a fourth-degree knight and the Local 49 union through Ziegler CAT.