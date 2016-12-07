Preliminary autopsy results from Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Terrence Brisk, 41, died from blood loss resulting from a gunshot wound. The sheriff's office, with help from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, has followed up on several leads and conducted multiple interviews. The determination of homicide as a manner of death is based on information obtained thus far in the investigation, Larsen reported.

In addition, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle belonging to Terrence Brisk. The rifle is described as an older model, with a wooden stock and forearm, with no sling attached. Terrence Brisk was known to carry the rifle in the woods while hunting and at this point it has not been located.

Sheriff Larsen states that there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed Terrence Brisk.

Investigators believe Brisk was shot between 2:15-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a news conference regarding the case at 1 p.m. today at the Morrison County Government Center in Little Falls.

