MN family unites with sister they never knew existed

“We had another full blood sister out there,” said Melissa Swenson, who is publisher of the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the youngest of those siblings. “We had no idea – none. My mom and dad took that to their graves.”

It was a story that had been kept in the most private depths of Beth and Dennis Odden’s 52-year marriage – one that started 63 years ago.

1953

When 18-year-old Beth Undlin of Madison, Minnesota, became pregnant, the baby’s father, Dennis Odden, was just getting ready to go off to serve in the Korean War as a Marine. Although the young couple was determined to get married, Alice’s parents, who were unaware of the pregnancy, told her she needed to wait until after Dennis returned from Korea. Had they been allowed to marry at that time, things probably would have turned out much different, but in the 1950s, they were handled a certain way, especially in small towns.

Alice went to stay with her brother Jim and his wife, Marcy, in Portland, Oregon. She remained there for several months with a secret pregnancy until she gave birth to a baby girl. Initially the Undlins wanted to adopt their new little niece, but the adoption agency recommended against it, suggesting that things like that tended to get “too hard for everybody.”

The baby girl – Beth and Dennis’s first born – was given up for adoption, identities kept confidential, with Beth giving a false last name and Dennis’s identity being withheld completely. It was done. Nobody spoke of it, and Beth and Dennis would go on to marry as planned after he returned from Korea. They built a life and a family with four other children, who knew nothing of their long lost sister.

Dennis died 10 years ago, while Alice died March 29. The only other people who knew about the child – the Undlins – had also died. The secret was seemingly buried.

2016

California Lutheran Pastor Ron Hovick knew some of his ancestors came from Minnesota and that he was of Norwegian heritage, but thought he’d do some digging.

“So my wife and I decided it would be fun to have our DNA checked (through Ancestry.com),” said Hovick, adding that when people do this, they get a big list of contacts of others who have also done the DNA testing that might be of some relation; it also includes an indication of how close that relation is.

For Hovick, a contact popped up as what was probably a second or third cousin, so he emailed her. He couldn’t know this yet, but that woman was Gretchen Lewis – Beth and Dennis’s little mystery girl.

Lewis, who had grown up in a happy home, had succumbed to curiosity a couple of years earlier and had her DNA tested through Ancestory.com while trying to find out more information about her birth parents. But because she knew little about how to navigate through the several pages of contacts they provided her and because Beth had requested the adoption be confidential, Gretchen had only been given non-identifying information and no real answers.

When she received the email from Hovick, she told him what she knew: She was adopted, her mother was from Minnesota and the name was listed as Alice Johnson.

Lewis had also recently learned from the adoption agency that both her birth parents were involved in the adoption and that at that time, they had planned on getting married.

“I cannot tell you what a feeling that was, to know that they had loved each other and that they were probably just really young and had just wanted something better for me,” said Lewis, who also found out from the adoption agency’s notes that her birth mother had been very emotional when she gave her up. There was also reason to believe that her mother, Beth, had known who would be adopting her little girl – a nice couple in Oregon: He was an attorney, she was a housewife.

Back in California, Hovick read Lewis’s email response and was immediately intrigued and hoped to be able to provide this distant relative of his some answers. He, after all, knew he had distant relatives in Minnesota as well, so there had to be answers there.

Hovick, his wife Penny, and his sister Barb (from Seattle), all went to work trying to pick away at the mystery by researching family trees for any “Alice” that would match the correct age and searching online for clues. In their quest, they found what they were looking for – obituaries for both Dennis and Alice (Alice Beth), with Alice’s being only six weeks old. The California crew had wanted so badly to reunite Gretchen with her birth mother, so finding out they were barely too late was tough, but judging from the photo in her obituary, they at least were sure they’d solved the mystery.

“It was a spitting image (of Gretchen Lewis), so we knew we had it,” said Hovick, who then sent Lewis the news and the photo.

Lewis showed her husband, and he said, ‘That’s you – that’s your mom … that’s you’, and it was just so surreal,” said Lewis, . She had read in the obituary that her birth mother had four children and also knew it was a good possibility that her birth parents had indeed gotten married, which meant she could have four full blooded siblings out there.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would be revealed to me,” said Lewis, who had already lost her parents, to whom she was close, but had recently become a grandma and had a great, full life.

“So this was so overwhelming to me,” she said, adding that it was the threesome in California and Seattle that continued to be the “go-between” in making the connection.

“I knew these people had just lost their mother, and I didn’t want to rattle them, but they needed to know,” said Hovick, who, as a pastor, decided to find the siblings by contacting the pastor who conducted Beth Odden’s funeral.

That pastor, as luck would have it, would end up being best friends with Rick Odden, the only brother of the group, who still owned the family business in Madison. Rick would be the first one to find out that he and his other three sisters had a fourth sister out there and that she now knew about them as well.

The reveal

“It was very important to me that they know I wasn’t looking to disrupt them,” said Lewis, who realized the timing of their mother dying only weeks before was going to make it confusing and emotional, as she just seemingly came out of the woodwork.

“I thought… what if they think I’m like one of Prince’s children coming out of nowhere looking for some inheritance or something? I didn’t know if they even knew about me.”

Once Rick Odden was told the incredible, shocking news, he passed it along to his sisters.

“I thought… there’s no way – NO way,” said Melissa Swenson, who had been very close with her mother. “I thought, my mom would have told me, and dad had like the biggest mouth on the planet – there’s just no way he could have kept that a secret, but then Rick pulled out a picture right there of Gretchen and said, ‘Who does this look like?’ and it was totally me.”

Although the striking resemblance gave very little doubt that this woman in Oregon was likely their full-blooded sister, the siblings still wanted to do a DNA test to make sure it was a match, so one of the sisters, Judy Kriese, decided she would take the test. While waiting for that, the siblings maintained communication with Lewis through phone conversations and Facebook, and in doing so, all the pieces kept appearing to fit perfectly.

“We knew my mom had lived with my aunt and uncle in Oregon for a while when she was young, but we never knew why,” said Swenson, who says they also found a photo of their mother out in Oregon, and only then did they notice there was a newspaper covering up what was probably her baby bump.

It took two months for the DNA test results to come in, and they were exactly what they all knew they’d be – a perfect match.

The reunion

Hovick, his sister and wife remained the unifiers in this story, arranging the family reunion in Dawson, Minnesota, where they and Lewis traveled Sept. 8.

“I said, ‘Hey, do you guys mind if we come for this thing?’” said Hovick. “Even if we have to set up some chairs in a field and watch from a distance, we’ve got to see this reunion.”

“I told Ron (Hovick), that he wasn’t just welcome, he’d have to come just to hold me up,” laughed a nervous Lewis, who arrived at the Dawson home of her sister, Kathy Odden, to banners and balloons that said “It’s a Girl.”

“When I first saw her, I could hardly look at her because she looked so much like my mother… her eyes, her nose … ” said Swenson, “I was kind of freaked out by that, and I just thought, if she looks at me and says, ‘Oh good gravy,’ I’d fall over dead.”

All five siblings – Gretchen, Kathy, Judy, Rick and Melissa – together for the first time, would spend the next few days trying to make up for more than 60 years of lost time.

“What was really kind of strange for me was that fact that after all this time, I was, for the first time in my life, looking at people who looked like me,” Gretchen Lewis said. “I had never had that before … until I had my own son, and how did all four of them turn out so kind and to be amazing people? That’s a testament to my (birth) mother, and it also verified my innate feeling that I just knew I came from a place of love.”

The siblings say despite the fact that they were essentially strangers, it didn’t feel that way.

“It felt so comfortable right away, and it was just fun finding out the different things we had in common,” said Swenson. “She and I both love old movies and Hershey bars, so it’s crazy how little random things like that were things we shared.”

Although some may view this family’s story as a sad one, it isn’t to them.

“It’s just added to my life,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t take away anything from my life growing up, my (adoptive) parents, or my life now … it just adds to it.”

“It solidifies to me what I’ve always believed, that things work out the way they’re supposed to,” said Melissa Swenson, who knows her mother probably thought about and prayed for Gretchen every day, and wishes her mother could have at least known for sure that she had been given a great life with loving parents, but also believes now she does know.

“I really think my mom had a hand in this,” she added, with a smile.

Now back in Oregon with her family, Lewis looks back at this reunion and knows how much of a gamble it was… how unique it was for an adoptee to find her family and have it be a good, positive thing.

“I realize it’s a rare story… a love story between my birth parents,” said Gretchen. “She had just turned 19 before she had me, but she had the strength of character to do what she thought was best, and I hope and pray that she never felt bad about that, because I was fine. I had a college education, a long career, a wonderful husband.”

Gretchen, too, says she believes there may have been some divine intervention involved in this reunion.

“A lot of pieces had to come together for this to happen,” she said. “And I just believe that my parents and birth parents are up there together and are in cahoots… showing us the way, and it’s just wonderful.”