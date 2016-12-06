Federal appeals court overturns award against Essar

In a decision filed Monday, the appeals court said the lower court erred because there is no federal jurisdiction in the case.

The appeals court sent the case back to the trial court, urging that the case be dismissed.

A federal judge in September 2015 entered a $32.9 million judgment against Essar Steel Minnesota after a jury agreed Essar violated a contract for natural gas to serve its still-unfinished Nashwauk taconite project. That ruling came after a jury trial in federal court in Duluth.

Great Lakes Gas Transmission Limited Partnership, a Houston-based interstate natural gas pipeline company, filed the suit, saying Mumbai, India-based Essar failed to honor a 15-year contract originally signed by Essar's predecessor in the taconite project, Minnesota Steel Industries.

But the appeals court disagreed.

“Because the federal issues in this case are not substantial to the federal system as a whole and because the district court could not exercise federal question jurisdiction without disrupting the balance of state and federal responsibilities, we conclude that the district court lacked subject matter jurisdiction,” the appeals court said in an 18-page decision.

It’s the second bit of good legal news recently for the former Essar Steel Minnesota project which remains mired in bankruptcy court in Delaware. Last month a bankruptcy judge ruled that the state of Minnesota can’t yet withdraw valuable mineral leases under the Nashwauk site and that the leases should remain part of the larger bankruptcy case at least until a February hearing.

A company called SPL Advisors is trying to broker a deal to pay off some of Essar's past debt and raise money to finish the project.

Essar broke ground for the nearly $2 billion mine and processing plant in 2008 and has all of the necessary government permits in hand to finish work and start production. But progress was slow and construction halted one year ago with the company out of cash and far behind in payments to vendors and creditors. Essar filed for bankruptcy in July and SPL has swooped in to see if the project can be saved.