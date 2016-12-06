Bostrom’s last day will be Jan. 3, halfway through his second four-year term. The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will have to appoint a sheriff to fill the vacancy, according to the county charter and state law.

Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, who chairs the board, said it’s her intention for the new sheriff to take over on Jan. 3 for “a seamless transition.” Ramsey County voters will have the opportunity to elect a new sheriff in November 2018, Reinhardt said.

“I know Matt to be a man of integrity and character and compassion,” Reinhardt said. “He is committed to public service and I believe that what he is about to embark upon can truly be transformational.”

Bostrom’s departure caps a 34-year career in law enforcement. He began as a St. Paul police officer, rose through the ranks to became an assistant chief, and was first elected Ramsey County sheriff in 2010.