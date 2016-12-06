Minnesota sheriff resigns to research community trust in police
ST. PAUL -- Ramsey County Sheriff Matt Bostrom confirmed Tuesday he’s retiring from his post to lead research at the University of Oxford about increasing community trust in police. That goal, which Bostrom pursued during his tenure as sheriff, has taken added urgency in the wake of incidents casting doubt on the integrity of law enforcement.
Bostrom’s last day will be Jan. 3, halfway through his second four-year term. The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will have to appoint a sheriff to fill the vacancy, according to the county charter and state law.
Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, who chairs the board, said it’s her intention for the new sheriff to take over on Jan. 3 for “a seamless transition.” Ramsey County voters will have the opportunity to elect a new sheriff in November 2018, Reinhardt said.
“I know Matt to be a man of integrity and character and compassion,” Reinhardt said. “He is committed to public service and I believe that what he is about to embark upon can truly be transformational.”
Bostrom’s departure caps a 34-year career in law enforcement. He began as a St. Paul police officer, rose through the ranks to became an assistant chief, and was first elected Ramsey County sheriff in 2010.