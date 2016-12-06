A GoFundMe page has been established in hopes of raising $5,000 as a reward for information in the death of Scott “Scotty” Christensen.

Christensen was found dead along County Highway 100, just south of the Loon Lake Community Center, on the morning of Oct. 2. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said he had injuries consistent with a vehicle-pedestrian crash, which likely occurred between 1:30 and 4 a.m.

“We are hoping that by offering a reward someone will be willing to come forward or at least give some information on who was involved,” the family wrote on the fundraiser page. “There is a big hole in our family that can never be filled. And we are left asking so many questions we hope we can maybe get some answers.”

Christensen, a Palo and Biwabik, Minn., native, was a 2012 graduate of East Range Academy of Technology and Science in Eveleth, Minn., and earned an advanced welding degree from Mesabi Range College in 2014. He worked at Perfection Auto Body in Palo and enjoyed welding and blacksmithing in his free time, his family said.

His parents, Rita Licari and Scott Christensen, said he was out for a late-night stroll when he was fatally struck. They held a news conference with the Sheriff’s Office last month to ask for the public’s help in bringing the case to a close.

"Our hearts are severely broken," Licari said at the time. "We understand that this was an accident, that this person may not have known that they even hit somebody, but we're pleading that you come forward and help us get some closure."

The fundraiser is at gofundme.com/RewardforScottChristensen. Anyone who was traveling in that area or might have information about Christensen's death is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (218) 749-7169 or 911.