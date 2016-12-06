Study names MN as second best run state in nation

In a 24/7 Wall St. study released Tuesday, Dec. 6, North Dakota received top marks for its oil resources, unemployment rate and median home value. Rounding out the top five, the study ranked Minnesota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah as the next best run states.

The study determines how states are managed by comparing financial health, standard of living and government services by looking at factors like fiscal management, taxes, exports, gross domestic product growth by sectors, poverty, income, unemployment, high school graduation, crime and foreclosure rates.