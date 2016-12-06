Study names Minnesota as second best run state in nation

Minnesota has been named the second best run state, according to a company that distributes financial news and opinion articles.

In a 24/7 Wall St. study released Tuesday, Dec. 6, North Dakota received top marks for its oil resources, unemployment rate and median home value. Rounding out the top five, the study ranked Minnesota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah as the next best run states.

