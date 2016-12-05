Chelsea M. Gapp, 23, earlier pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to one count of child neglect.

Eleven other counts Gapp had been facing have been dismissed.

In court reports, one police officer reported that Gapp was stumbling around while holding a child who appeared to be about 2 years old. Gapp also had difficulty speaking, but denied she had been drinking. A preliminary breath test indicated Gapp had a blood-alcohol level of 0.252 percent, more than three times the legal driving limit, according to the complaint.

Officers discovered Gapp was baby sitting six children at the pool who were from two different families and ranged in age from 2 to 10 years old.