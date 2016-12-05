Sheriff’s deputies found the remains Friday, Dec. 2, while searching a specific location for the missing woman, 45-year-old Michelle Newell of Vadnais Heights, Minn. The suspect, 51-year-old Timothy Barr, had told authorities where to look, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are not certain the human remains are those of Newell. Authorities are still working to identify the remains, the sheriff’s office said.

Barr, of St. Paul, was charged Monday, Dec. 5, in Cass County District Court with two felonies: manslaughter and duty in accident involving death or injury.

Acquaintances of Barr told investigators with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in St. Paul that he had told them he accidentally backed over Newell when she was trying to hide from him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Barr told his acquaintances that Newell was hiding under his car because she had stolen a pound of meth from him and stashed it in the woods, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, Barr met with Ramsey County investigators and used a map to show them that her remains were within 5 to 10 feet of a certain culvert in rural Cass County, the affidavit stated.

The same day, investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation went to the site and found human remains including hair, teeth, a forearm bone and other bones, the affidavit said.

Authorities have not released the exact location of where the remains were found, but the affidavit said it was “on a minimum maintenance road, near the middle of a field.”

“Only someone with complete knowledge of where Ms. Newell was would be able to pinpoint where we found her,” the affidavit said.

The date of Newell’s death is not clear. Aug. 28 was the last time anyone heard from her, and she was reported missing on Sept. 8. Court documents say Barr “recklessly caused the death” of Newell sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 17.

Barr is in custody in Minnesota awaiting an extradition hearing in regard to the Cass County charges. Court records did not list an attorney for him.