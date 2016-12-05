Search
    Suspect in Twin Cities woman's death charged after leading authorities to dead body in Cass County

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:08 p.m.

    FARGO — A man considered a suspect in the disappearance of a Twin Cities woman has been charged with manslaughter following the discovery of a body in rural Cass County, according to the sheriff's office.

    Sheriff's deputies discovered the body Friday, Dec. 2, while searching a specific location for the missing woman, Michelle Newell of Vadnais Heights, Minn. The suspect, Timothy Barr, told authorities where to look, the sheriff's office said.

    Investigators are not certain that the body is Newell's. The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

    Barr was charged Monday, Dec. 5, in Cass County District Court with two felonies: manslaughter and duty in accident involving death or injury.

    Barr is currently in custody in Minnesota awaiting an extradition hearing in regards to the Cass County charges.

    Check back later for an update on this developing story.

