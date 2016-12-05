Recommended for you

As she turned left onto County Road 1 she was struck by a GMC K15.

Theresa Brown of Waverly, Minnesota, the driver of the GMC K15, was traveling Southbound on Highway 15 when she hit Schlangen’s Toyota Rav 4.

Roads were wet when the crash happened.

Sartell Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted those involved in the crash.

Brown and her passenger received non-life threatening injuries.