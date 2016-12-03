Search
    Two killed in head-on crash near MSP Airport

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 8:36 p.m.
    MINNEAPOLIS — Two women were killed in a head-on wrong-way crash that shut down Interstate 494 just south of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for several hours Friday night.

    According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was heading east on westbound I-494 around 8:25 p.m. when it collided with a 1998 Jeep Cherokee on the Minnesota Highway 5 ramp to I-494.

    Dawn M. Chiodo, 51 of Bloomington, the driver of the Jeep, was killed in the collision, as was one of her passengers, Dylan M. Bailey, 24, of Bloomington. Three other passengers — Jennifer Nord, 50, of Richfield; Olivia Nord, 18, of Richfield; and 2-year-old Payton Bailey of Bloomington — were seriously injured.

    The driver of the Malibu, 34-year-old Patrick J. Hayes of Savage, suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

    I-494 reopened at 12:15 a.m., the patrol said.

    The Hennepin County sheriff's office, state patrol and airport and Bloomington police are investigating the collision.

