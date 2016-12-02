Search
    Mills drops request for recount in 8th District race

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:42 p.m.
    Stewart Mills, the Republican candidate for Minnesota's 8th District, takes part in a debate with incumbent Rep. Rick Nolan (right) in Duluth in September. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

    Stewart Mills has dropped his request for a recount in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District race.

    The Republican challenger issued a statement Friday stating that he reached the decision "after much consideration, thought, and prayer along with consulting with my family and supporters."

    U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, DFL-Crosby, defeated Mills in the Nov. 8 election by 2,009 votes among the nearly 357,000 cast.

    "I send my congratulations to Congressman Nolan," Mills said in his statement. "We did not always agree on everything, but I respect the congressman, and wish him the best as he moves forward representing the 8th Congressional District.

    "In the end the cost estimates of this recount in terms of volunteer time and expense was excessive, (and) instead of spending financial resources to recount votes, I’ve decided to donate a portion of that to the Salvation Army. Also, any donations made to my campaign for a recount will be refunded in full to those individuals or if people choose to, they will be added to my donation to the Salvation Army."

    The 0.56-percent margin in the 8th District is greater than the 0.5-percent threshold that would have triggered an automatic recount under state statute. Since the margin is over the threshold, the recount would have cost the Mills campaign $102,053, Ryan Furlong, spokesman for Secretary of State Steve Simon, had reported earlier this week.

