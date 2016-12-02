Rusty George Kallis, 40, allegedly told his girlfriend that he was going to hold her hostage and fired several shots into the floor of their residence on the 100 block of Fifth Street, stating: "This is how serious I am."

When the victim seized an opportunity to escape from the residence, Kallis alleged chased her outside, unloading a volley of bullets — some of them striking a residence across the street, where a family was home watching television, according to court documents.

No injuries were reported. The victim was able to run to a neighbor's home for safety. Two minor children also were able to escape the house before the gunfire started, authorities said.

Proctor police said Kallis fled on foot and threatened another neighbor with the firearm before he was arrested with the assistance of a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit a few blocks away in Duluth.

Kallis appeared Thursday before Senior Judge Gary Larson for arraignment in State District Court in Duluth on four felony charges: attempted first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree assault and two counts of threats of violence.

Larson set his bail at $750,000 and ordered Kallis to have no contact with the victims.

According to court documents:

The victim told police that the incident began that morning when the defendant, still upset about an argument from the night before, began throwing away pictures.

The woman and two children left the home for several hours, returning sometime after 3:30 p.m. and finding Kallis apparently intoxicated and passed out. She said he woke up and began insulting her.

The victim said she was trying to leave with the children when Kallis went to the garage and returned with the AR-15. She said he pointed the weapon at her and said, "You are going to die." One child was able to escape and Kallis agreed to allow the second to leave.

The woman stated the she pleaded with Kallis, but he fired several rounds into the kitchen floor. On the table, the defendant had three additional magazines, each capable of holding 30 rounds.

At some point, Kallis went into the kitchen and the victim took the opportunity to flee from the back door. The victim said she could hear gunfire behind her as she ran to a neighbor's house for safety.

Meanwhile, the children had sought out safety at the Powerhouse Bar and were able to call police. Officers reported hearing gunfire as they arrived on scene around 5:45 p.m.

An additional call came in from a nearby resident who reported that she had been outside when a man came by, pointed a firearm at her and told her to go inside or he would shoot her.

Kallis was located and taken into custody a few blocks away at Midway Avenue and Brook Street. Officers said he was uncooperative, necessitating the use of a K-9 unit. He was initially taken to a local hospital for an injury to his ear and a mental health evaluation before being booked into the St. Louis County Jail.

Investigators recovered an AR-15 in the area and conducted a sweep of the crime scene. They reported finding 38 shell casings inside and outside the residence.

Nineteen bullet holes were found in a pickup truck, which police said the victim used as a shield. Two of the rounds had passed through the truck and struck a house across the street.

Police said the victim reported that the gun had been in a secure location when she left the residence earlier that day, indicating that the defendant had moved it to the garage and planned the attack while she was away.

Court records indicate that Kallis has prior convictions in Wisconsin for misdemeanor battery, felony burglary and felony theft.

He's due back in court on Dec. 15.