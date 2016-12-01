Downtown Minneapolis Macy’s to close

The magazine, citing multiple anonymous sources, said the Cincinnati-based retail company informed the city of Minneapolis about the closure but wanted to delay an announcement pending a deal to redevelop the site.

The sources told the magazine that Macy’s intends to publicly announce the closing after the holiday season, and planned to end operations in the first half of next year.

City and company officials did not comment on the report specifically for the magazine.

The store on Nicollet Mall was once the headquarters of Dayton Hudson Corp., and its presence on the site dates back to the early part of the past century. Dayton Hudson became what is now Target Corp.; the store became a Marshall Field’s and later a Macy’s.