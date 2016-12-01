The band will represent Minnesota at the official observance Dec. 7 on the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial. The Missouri was the site of the formal Japanese surrender which ended World War II.

The students will be part of a mass band that plays for the official observance. Their uniforms will be left at home. All members of the mass band will wear authentic Hawaiian shirts, khaki shorts and white shoes.

Band members and their community raised $250,000 to fly themselves and their instruments to Hawaii, where they will be from Saturday through the following Friday. Donations came in from around the state from veterans groups and foundations, as well as many individuals.

They will have a full day of rehearsal for the anniversary Tuesday and will participate in the 75th anniversary event Wednesday.