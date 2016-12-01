Search
    Video: Small-plane crash south of Fargo appears to have no survivors

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:25 p.m.
    Rescue workers attend the sight of a small plane crash Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, east of Interstate 29 east of Horace, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 3
    FARGO -- A plane crash south of Fargo Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, appears to have no survivors, according to radio transmissions between emergency workers responding to the scene.

    No details were immediately available, but emergency radio broadcasts indicated a plane, possibly a small Cessna, crash-landed about 4:15 p.m. about a mile north of Cass County 16 in a field just east of Interstate 29 and east of Horace near the Wild Rice River.

    There was no immediate official word regarding casualties, but radio conversation between emergency workers indicated there may have been no survivors and ambulance calls were canceled.

    The crash is being turned over to the state Highway Patrol, according to Fargo police Sgt. Mike Bernier.

