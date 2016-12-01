No details were immediately available, but emergency radio broadcasts indicated a plane, possibly a small Cessna, crash-landed about 4:15 p.m. about a mile north of Cass County 16 in a field just east of Interstate 29 and east of Horace near the Wild Rice River.

There was no immediate official word regarding casualties, but radio conversation between emergency workers indicated there may have been no survivors and ambulance calls were canceled.

The crash is being turned over to the state Highway Patrol, according to Fargo police Sgt. Mike Bernier.

