“In my opinion, we need to begin now to talk about how we are going to eventually arrive at a peaceful resolution of the situation and restore the relationship between North Dakota and the Standing Rock people,” Dalrymple said during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The governor said he has had ongoing conversations with Chairman Dave Archambault II, but for the first time Wednesday he requested a meeting with the full tribal council.

“I think the time has come to talk about our relationship and how we wind up at a place where the Standing Rock Tribe does not suffer any bad consequences long-term from this,” Dalrymple said.

Archambault was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Dalrymple said he’d like to meet with the entire tribal council while he’s still in office. Doug Burgum becomes North Dakota governor on Dec. 15.

“Whatever we are able to establish in way of progress, I assume that he will continue from the day that he takes over,” Dalrymple said.

The governor called the press conference to clarify information about the emergency evacuation order he issued Monday afternoon for the main protest camp, citing harsh winter weather. Dalrymple said the order, which he has also issued to communities during floods, is meant to put people on notice that the area is unsafe but does not mean that people will be removed from the camp.

“We have not, at any time, ever contemplated going to the main camp and removing people from that area,” Dalrymple said. “They have been on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land without a permit. But we have not ever discussed removing them forcibly from that area.”

Archambault said in a statement late Monday that the governor’s order is a “menacing action meant to cause fear” and an attempt to circumvent federal authority.

Dalrymple said his order does not mean that law enforcement will not stop vehicles or block supplies from being delivered to the camp.

“We will not be blocking supplies to people of food and water and clothing. Obviously, that would be a huge mistake from a humanitarian standpoint to do anything like that,” Dalrymple said. “All we’re saying is we encourage you to find another place to be. We will continue to do that. We want the entire public to know that this is not a safe place.”

However, people could be subject to a $1,000 fine for violating the governor’s order. When asked if vehicles pulled over during a traffic stop could be subject to that fine if they’re transporting supplies to the camp, Dalrymple and Col. Michael Gerhart of the Highway Patrol said they could not answer a hypothetical question.

One issue Dalrymple said he’d like to discuss with tribal officials is a plan to have the North Dakota Department of Transportation safely evaluate the Backwater Bridge and make any necessary repairs. The bridge just north of the camp has been closed since a protest on Oct. 27.

The delay in opening the bridge has been a source of contention for protesters and tribal members who question why it has taken so long for the state to reopen the bridge and have called on the state to reopen Highway 1806.

Meanwhile, additional North Dakota National Guard members have been called to support law enforcement in the protest area.

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann said in a statement the members will train on all potential missions, including crowd control, to support law enforcement’s efforts. However, the Guard is not currently engaged in any crowd or riot control missions, he said.

"We continue to bring National Soldiers and Airmen in, as needed, to support law enforcement in maintaining public safety,” Dohrmann said.

Also Wednesday, the North Dakota Emergency Commission approved an additional $7 million in spending authority to support response efforts to the Dakota Access protests. That amount, which will be borrowed from the Bank of North Dakota, is in addition to the $10 million already authorized. Dalrymple said the new funding is expected to support response efforts through the end of December.

Amnesty International USA, a human rights group, requested a Justice Department investigation into the police response to the pipeline protests Wednesday. The request was based on information gathered by four Amnesty International human rights observer delegations and reports from the area, according to a news release.

In a letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch, AIUSA Executive Director Margaret Huang said individual officers should be charged and prosecuted if investigators discover any civil rights violations committed by law enforcement. She also requested that the Civil Rights Division send observers to the area.

“The sheriff’s office has used tear gas, concussion grenades and fire hoses against protesters in sub-freezing temperatures, so we believe that federal oversight is necessary," Eric Ferrero of Amnesty International USA said in a statement.

The organization also said recent decisions from the governor's office and the Army Corps to close the land north of the Cannonball River "may violate the human rights of the Indigenous communities and others opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline, including their right to peaceful protest."

Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley defended law enforcement’s actions Wednesday, saying that the fire hoses were necessary on Nov. 20 because of fires started by protesters and people could have moved back 30 feet to avoid being sprayed. Law enforcement also has said they do not have concussion grenades.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., spoke about the Dakota Access protests from the Senate floor Wednesday to address what he called misperceptions about the project.

He reiterated his call for the Corps to approve the easement for the crossing of Lake Oahe less than a mile north of the Standing Rock Reservation and said the ongoing protests are being “prolonged and intensified” by the Obama administration.

“This inaction has inflamed tensions, strained state and local resources, and, most importantly, is needlessly putting people at risk — including tribal members, protesters, law enforcement officers, construction workers, and area residents — our farmers and ranchers who live in the area,” Hoeven said.

Reporter John Hageman contributed to this report