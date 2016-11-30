Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Faribault woman dies in crash with semi

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:31 p.m.
    FARIBAULT, Minn. -- A 39-year-old Faribault woman died in a collision with a semi Tuesday afternoon in southeast Minnesota.

    Marisa Bocanegra was a passenger in a van that had just pulled out into the intersection of Minnesota Highway 57 and County Road 11 in Goodhue County when it collided with the semi driven by Matthew Weis of Mantorville, Minn.

    The female driver of the van, a 15-year-old girl, was seriously injured.  The semi driver had no apparent injury.

    The Mayo One emergency flight crew assisted at the scene.

    Explore related topics:Newsregioncrashesdeathsfairbault
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement