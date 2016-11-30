Faribault woman dies in crash with semi
FARIBAULT, Minn. -- A 39-year-old Faribault woman died in a collision with a semi Tuesday afternoon in southeast Minnesota.
Marisa Bocanegra was a passenger in a van that had just pulled out into the intersection of Minnesota Highway 57 and County Road 11 in Goodhue County when it collided with the semi driven by Matthew Weis of Mantorville, Minn.
The female driver of the van, a 15-year-old girl, was seriously injured. The semi driver had no apparent injury.
The Mayo One emergency flight crew assisted at the scene.