    Emergency crews find body after putting out Fargo apartment fire

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:45 p.m.
    Fire crews work the scene of an apartment fire in north Fargo Wednesday, Nov. 30. David Samson / Forum News Service

    FARGO – Emergency crews found a body after putting out an apartment fire Wednesday, Nov. 30, in north Fargo.

    Firefighters responded to the fire in a unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment complex at 802 14th St. N. about 12:30 p.m. The fire was under control by about 1 p.m.

    After firefighters put out the fire, they discovered a body. The age and whether it is a male or female is unknown.

    The building was evacuated.

    Police and Fire Department investigators are on the scene.

