Park Rapids man admits to burning down garage

The Park Rapids Police Department received a report Nov. 23 of a building on fire at 203 Third Street East in Park Rapids. An officer responded to the scene and saw a garage fully engulfed in flames. The officer received a call that a male wearing a black stocking cap and camouflage coat and identifying himself as Darrick James Bellecourt was at Hugo's grocery store. He stated to employees there he started the fire, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hubbard County District Court.

Bellecourt reportedly left the grocery store in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Bellecourt showed up in the lobby of the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office where he admitted to staff that he started the fire. He was reportedly wearing the black stocking cap and camouflage coat as in the initial description.

Park Rapids Fire Department responded to the fire and the structure, described as an over-sized shed or small garage, was completely destroyed upon arrival.

Bellecourt was arrested and charged with second degree arson of a building valuing $1,000 or more. He appeared in court Monday on the felony charge which is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison and $20,000 fine.