Drunken intruder finds way into Willmar power plant

Jon Folkedahl, director of electric production for Willmar Municipal Utilities, said a person who was under the influence somehow got into the power plant, surprising plant workers.

“That is a hazardous situation,” Folkedahl said.

The police were called, and a K-9 unit was brought to the scene. The person was found on the roof of the plant, apparently trying to hide, Folkedahl said. Folkedahl said the individual believed someone was chasing him, though no one was. The police took the individual to the hospital.

Folkedahl said this is the first time in recent memory anyone has been able to enter the plant without permission.

While no one is sure how the individual found his way into the plant, Folkedahl suspects a door probably did not latch properly. All of the power plant doors are either secured by electronic key pads or other digital locks to ensure unauthorized persons cannot enter the facility.

The incident has caused a new door maintenance policy to go into effect: All doors are checked monthly to make sure they are in working order.