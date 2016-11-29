Anton Alexander Martynenko, 33, pleaded guilty to the production, distribution and advertising of child pornography in January before U.S. District Judge Richard Kyle. In addition to 38 years in prison, Kyle sentenced him to 15 years of supervised release.

“This defendant exploited and extorted over 150 young people in a disturbingly manipulative scheme,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said. “We hope the victims in this case take some solace in the sentence imposed today.”

Martynenko posed as a woman on social media to solicit nude photos and videos from his victims, according to prosecutors.

After claiming to work for a modeling agency or saying that he was new in town and looking for friends, Martynenko would suggest that he and his victim exchange nude photos. He would then send pictures of a nude female to solicit a response.