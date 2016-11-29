DFL Party chair seeking re-election

“I have decided to stand up and keep fighting and if you are ready, I am ready. I am writing today to announce I will run for another term as State Party Chairman,” Martin, a longtime Minnesota political operative, said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

His decision to vie for another term comes three weeks after an election in which Democrats lost the state Senate, lost seats in the state House, failed to pick up a single congressional seat and saw Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton squeak by with the narrowest margin a Democrat has won in the state since the 1984 election.

Martin said that if he wins he would return the party “back to basics” with “an economic populist message that brings everyone to the table.” In his announcement, he stressed the need for Democrats to reinvigorate their efforts in outstate Minnesota, where the party largely tanked at the ballot box earlier this month.

As party chair, Martin, who came to the party post after running a big-spending independent campaign organization, has kept the coffers full. In its most recent filings to the state and federal governments, the party reported raising more than $10.6 million for the election cycle.

It is not yet clear who, if anyone, plans to launch a campaign to run against Martin, who was first elected to lead the DFL in 2011.