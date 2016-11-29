Trump in talks with possible VA appointee from Minnesota

Hegseth, an Army veteran and a former leader of right-leaning veterans’ groups, has been an outspoken critic of the military policy of President Barack Obama and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He also was supportive of Trump during the campaign.

Bloomberg politics reporter Jennifer Jacobs said on Twitter that Hegseth was “in running for VA secretary, and a popular choice among those who want big reforms.”

If he landed an administration post, Hegseth, of Forest Lake, would be the first Minnesotan named to Trump’s Cabinet. Several other Minnesotans — including former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and outgoing U.S. Rep. John Kline — have been mentioned on some lists of possible picks for Cabinet jobs but nothing has come of those possibilities.