The three suspects, Autumn E. Moe, 19, and Joseph E. Onstad, 19, both of Fergus Falls, and Nickolas D. Coffey, 19, of Battle Lake, each face one count of theft in Clay County District Court.

According to court documents:

Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe was working a shoplifting detail Thursday evening at the Dilworth Wal-Mart when loss prevention workers notified him that three people were leaving the store without paying for items.

Sharpe intercepted the three and took them to an office in the store.

Sharpe found Fitbits in the clothing of Onstad and Coffey and several more in a large bag Moe was carrying.

A search of the car the three had arrived in revealed more items that appeared to have been stolen.

The total value of the Fitbits was about $1,686.

Moe informed Sharpe that the trio were stealing the Fitbits with plans to sell them to fund a spring break vacation, the court documents said.

Moe, Onstad and Coffey were arrested and have since bailed out of jail.