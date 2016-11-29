Judge finds mother guilty of manslaughter in child’s death

Her mother, Lia Pearson, 38, of Farmington was found guilty of manslaughter and child endangerment Monday in connection with the toddler’s 2015 death.

Ramsey County District Judge Leonardo Castro made the decision after Pearson declined a jury trial. No additional information on Castro’s decision was available when it was filed with the court Monday.

Prosecutors said Pearson had left Genesis in the full-time care of her boyfriend, Leb Mike Meak, 36, for a month before the girl’s death, despite knowing her daughter was at risk.

“Lia Pearson allowed her daughter to die,” prosecutor Justin Richardson said in his opening statement in the trial. “Genesis suffered while she was left in the care of her supposed caretaker.”

When Meak pleaded guilty to killing the toddler in September, he admitted to squeezing her around the chest with both hands, hitting her in the abdomen with a closed fist and throwing her.

While in his care, Genesis sustained other injuries that should have raised concern, including a head injury that caused noticeable swelling and blackened her eyes, prosecutors said.

Pearson’s defense attorney, Patricia Hughes, said that she was a caring mother who trusted Meak and was unaware of the danger to her daughter until it was too late.

Genesis never appeared to be afraid of Meak, her injuries were explained by the fact she was active and liked climbing things, and no adults ever shared their concerns with Pearson, Hughes said.

Pearson’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26. She will remain out of custody until that time. Meak is serving a 25-year prison sentence.