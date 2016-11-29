“Maybe Christopher will still remember it,” Loni said Monday afternoon.

It’s been 26 years since Jim and Loni Kerze have seen Christopher, their son who said he needed to stay home sick from school but instead left a note and headed for northern Minnesota. He never returned.

Although the 17-year-old sent his parents a suicide note, his body has not been found, which gives them hope, as well as continued grief and worry from the unknown.

They do believe he is alive.

“In the absence of evidence of the contrary, you have to,” Jim said. “He’s your son.”

What they want most is resolution.

“Sooner or later if you’re patient enough, maybe you’ll get a resolution,” he said.

The teen’s family and Eagan police hope to gain new leads with the release this week of two age-progression photos and information on two unique, key items it is believed the Henry Sibley High School junior had with him when he went missing.

On Monday, Jim and Loni spoke with media to shine a light back on the cold case.

“Resolution is a funny thing,” Jim said. “We aren’t going to know anything about what happened to Christopher until one day when we’ll know everything that happened to Christopher. So the idea here is to maybe generate enough noise so that we can begin to find resolution.”

Three years after he went missing, Minneapolis rock band Soul Asylum spread Christopher’s disappearance worldwide by showing his picture and those of other missing children in their video “Runaway Train.” It generated one possible lead — someone who thought they had spent some time with Christopher in Old Orchard Beach, Maine — but that’s it, Jim said.

“And that’s about the time when the case went cold,” said Eagan police officer Aaron Machtemes, department spokesman.

This fall, after a break in the 27-year-old Jacob Wetterling case led to the discovery of Jacob’s body, the Kerzes asked Eagan police to send out a new age-progression poster showing what Christopher would like now at age 43. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created the age-progression photos and released a poster showing unique items Christopher most likely had with him: a Mossberg 20-gauge bolt action shotgun with a three-shell clip and a zebra print watch.

The Wetterling case also brought attention to the world that there are missing children out there “and they need to be found,” Jim said. “Not all resolutions are happy, not all resolutions are positive.”

The idea is not to compare their son’s disappearance to the Wetterling case, Jim said.

“Their tragedy is just beyond words,” Jim said, his voice fading. “The similarities are the length of time and the fact that there’s always hope.”

NO SIGNS OF TROUBLE

Jim and Loni saw no signs of trouble with Christopher, the oldest of their three sons who was always on his school’s academic honor roll. Christopher was an intelligent, book-smart kid who read voraciously. He was also somewhat of an introvert yet had a small group of really good friends.

As a young kid he could barely float in a pool. But after years of swimming lessons, the lanky kid got good. As a freshman at Henry Sibley, he made the varsity team.

“He was a guy who, when he decided to do something, he would do it,” Jim said.

On April 20, 1990, Christopher stayed home from school with a headache.

“I said, ‘Well, do you want me to stay home from work?’ He said, ‘No, I’ll be fine.’ And I gave him some Excedrin and left for work,” Loni said.

“He wasn’t a hooky player,” Jim said.

When Loni got home around 3:30 p.m., she found his note on the kitchen table. He didn’t mention where he was going but said he’d be home by 6 p.m. — as long as he didn’t get lost.

“That was kind of a joke,” Loni said, “because he hadn’t been driving that long and so sometimes if he went out of the neighborhood area he did get lost. I think that’s why he said that.”

After he didn’t show up later that night, Loni called Eagan police, but it was too early for them to consider Christopher missing. “It wasn’t 24 hours,” she said.

Jim was out of town on business but returned the next day. That’s when Christopher’s handwritten letter — a suicide note postmarked Duluth — came in the mail.

‘NOTHING WAS FOUND’

“Basically, it was a farewell,” Jim said. “It was, ‘I love you.’ At this moment, we were in total distraught.”

It got worse. Christopher’s youngest brother Patrick discovered Jim’s shotgun was missing.

“I tell you when people talk about their heart sinking, I used to think that was some metaphor,” Jim said. “It is not. You can be so torn up that your heart actually feels like it is dropping. It weighs a lot. It’s a moment that I hope never to live through again.”

Jim and Loni learned Christopher withdrew $200 from his savings account after leaving in the family’s blue Dodge Caravan. Two days later, the minivan was found abandoned along Minnesota 38, near the George Washington State Forest and the Chippewa State Forest, about 20 miles north of Grand Rapids, where Loni’s parents used to live. A note left by Christopher mentioned his parents owned the minivan. The keys were inside the van.

Coordinated ground searches led by the Itasca County sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol aerial searches did not not turn up any additional evidence of the teen or his possible whereabouts.

“The dogs did pick up a scent approximately one mile into the woods from Highway 38, but that ended abruptly,” said Eagan police’s Machtemes. “Nothing was found.”

And that’s the way it has remained for 26 years.

Eagan police detective Stephanie Bolks has been working the case since 1993, regularly checking the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. By her office computer, she has a picture of Christopher.

In 2004, an anonymous letter postmarked Seattle was sent to Eagan police that claimed Christopher “was a guardian angel and we should stop looking,” Machtemes said. Bolks and investigators from other agencies determined the letter was not credible, he said.

“We’re all hoping we can gain some new leads or tips that would lead to finding Christopher,” he said.

When Jim and Loni look at the age-progression photos, they have a hard time seeing a 43-year-old man.

“In my mind, I’m going to see a 17-year-old until I see something different,” Jim said.

How to help

Anyone with information about Christopher Kerze should contact Eagan police at 651-675-5700.