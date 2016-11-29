Authorities say man, 95, apparently slain in his home

The 95-year-old man was last seen alive Thanksgiving evening when relatives dropped him off at his home in the 1200 block of South Fifth Avenue in Anoka. His was found dead by a relative who stopped by about 10:45 a.m. Monday to drop off groceries, investigators said in a prepared statement.

Family members identified the man as Albert J. Loehlein, according to a KMSP-TV report. Authorities have not yet confirmed his identity.

Investigators say it appears someone had rummaged through the house. A man was seen in the driveway Saturday morning, according to the Anoka County sheriff’s office. The description given is only of a man, unknown race, wearing “winter clothing.”

Those with information should call the Anoka County sheriff’s office at 763-427-1212.