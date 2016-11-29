Volunteer tax preparers needed

Volunteers will receive computer and tax preparation training before becoming certified. The training will be provided by trained volunteers, IRS and Minnesota Department of Revenue. Volunteers are asked to provide at least 40 hours of counseling during the tax season from the end of January through April 15. Mileage reimbursement is provided through the AARP foundation. For more information contact Ralph Brose at (218) 335-8933 or jrbrose@gmail.com or call the Senior Activity Center at (218) 751-8836 and leave a message with Elizabeth.