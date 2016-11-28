Iron Range restaurant destroyed by fire

The Fayal Fire Department was called at 6:55 a.m. when passers-by saw smoke coming from Wee-Z’s K&B Drive-In at 7946 Pine Drive along U.S. Highway 53, according to Assistant Fire Chief Scott Smith. The building, owned by Patrick Ziegler, who opened the business in May, was unoccupied at the time.

Smith said authorities were still trying to determine the cause of the fire. The structure is a total loss, he said. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

WDIO-TV reported about noon that the roof had collapsed, and crews used an excavator to tear the structure down in order to fight the fire still burning in the basement. People stopped along the highway Sunday as the building burned, including Ronald Erjavec, whose father, also named Ronald, built the restaurant, originally called R&J Drive-In, in 1956. "To me it's just the memories — this was my childhood; this is where I grew up and it was about our family," Erjavec told WDIO.

By late Sunday morning, Facebook commenters had shifted from raves about the Ziggy burger (bacon, mushrooms, American cheese) to condolences about the loss.

Wee-Z’s was billed as serving American fare, including fried appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, malts and shakes, according to a menu on its Facebook page.

Before Ziegler, Lee and Candy Reimer owned the drive-in in Fayal Township, a few miles south of Eveleth, for about nine years, and they changed the name in 2015 to Smokey’s BBQ & Cafe, according to the Mesabi Daily News. The establishment had been a landmark on the Iron Range since the 1950s.

Other agencies that responded to the fire included the Eveleth Fire Department and Police Department, Gilbert Fire Department and the Central Lakes Fire Department, according to Smith.

