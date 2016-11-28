Standoff in Moorhead ends with 1 dead

According to a report released by Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson early Monday, Nov. 28:

Officers were called about midnight to an apartment building in the 1900 block of 20th Street South on a report of a physical domestic involving a gun.

Once inside the building police set up a perimeter around the suspect’s apartment.

A woman had earlier escaped from the apartment to a neighboring apartment to report that her male roommate had threatened her with a gun and that her young child was still inside the apartment.

Police evacuated the building and the Red River Regional SWAT Team was brought in.

Fargo police assisted with traffic control in the area.

After police were unable to establish communications with the male inside the apartment, SWAT members entered the apartment about 2:30 a.m. and discovered a male dead from a gunshot injury.

The child was found safe.

The investigation is continuing, said Jacobson, who did not provide details as to exactly how the male was killed.