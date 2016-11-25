Three killed in two crashes on icy roads in NE Minnesota

A tractor-trailer collided with a sport-utility vehicle on an icy highway near Littlefork on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of both occupants of the SUV.

The driver, Dyan A. Vizenor, 40, and passenger, Eleanor M. Jourdain, 40, both of International Falls, were killed in the collision on U.S. Highway 71 south of State Highway 65, the Minnesota State Patrol reported Wednesday.

Darrell Rahier, 59, of Effie, drove the 2007 International semi and was taken to Falls Memorial Hospital in International Falls, Minn., with non-life threatening injuries.

Vizenor and Jourdain had been traveling north in a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, with the semi headed south on Highway 71, when the Torrent drifted toward the shoulder “then flung left into the International’s lane of travel where the vehicles met,” the Patrol reported.