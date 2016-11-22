“I told (then-Associate Commissioner) John (King) that Hammer would embarrass him someday when all this comes out,” Joe Winiecki, a former close co-worker of Hammer’s, said in a handwritten note included in the investigator’s report.

That report was released following a request under the Minnesota Data Practices Act.

In October, Hammer was fired from his post leading one of Minnesota’s largest prisons. He was transferred to Stillwater in March 2015, just months after being reprimanded for a romantic relationship with an employee at the Rush City prison, where Hammer was warden at the time.

His firing followed a weekslong investigation that started with a complaint from a human resources official Hammer reportedly clashed with.

Attempts to reach Hammer for comment were unsuccessful. Corrections officials declined to comment on the investigation or what was in the supporting documents.

The majority of the complaints were related to Hammer’s time as warden at the department’s Rush City facility.

King, his immediate supervisor at the time, retired in November 2015. His retirement was voluntary, a corrections official said, and King also could not be reached for comment.

EXPLICIT EMAILS

The complaint that kicked off the investigation was reinforced after Hammer’s executive assistant at Rush City produced a litany of sexually explicit emails, including one with a nude photo, from the former warden’s work account — an account she had proxy access to, though Hammer didn’t know it.

For instance, he wrote in 2014 to a woman outside the department asking her if she wanted to be “Face time naked?” and the woman sent a risqué photo in return.

In April, he exchanged emails with another non-employee with a female name.

“You only want me when you are taken,” the woman wrote, before adding in another email: “What do you think you want from me right now? Just friendship and some naked pics? Lol!”

“Friendship and naked pics is a good start,” Hammer said.

The woman replied that Hammer was “overstepping the friendship boundaries.”

A month later, a former corrections officer exchanged emails with Hammer about his work. When Hammer said he was being moved to Stillwater, he noted, “I’m not happy I hate that place.”

“Make me your secretary. Lol,” the woman replied.

“Hmmmm secretary? I’m thinking nasty thoughts,” Hammer replied.

In another exchange with a woman outside the department who said she missed him, Hammer said, “Mine misses you.”

“Your what misses me?” she asked.

“Head Heart Body Penis Not Necessarily in the order Have you been photogenic lately?” he replied.

Work emails, which are in many cases accessible to members of the public via information requests, are often governed under rigid departmental policies — which the Department of Corrections had. Anything related to the identities of the women, including the photographs, was redacted by officials.

‘OFFICER #1’

There were messages to a particular co-worker that raised eyebrows.

In 2014, Hammer sent sensitive emails from his work computer and work phone to a female officer — referred to in the report only as “officer #1” — about a convict and a staff member he had to fire.

The two exchanged multiple emails about other employees as well. Rumors began that Hammer was having a sexual relationship with a female officer at the Rush City facility, multiple people told the investigator.

Winiecki, Rush City’s then-MinnCor industry director, at one point considered himself a good friend of Hammer’s. But he considered Hammer’s relationship with the officer inappropriate, and told the investigator it put a strain on their friendship.

According to the investigator’s report, eventually those rumors got around to Hammer’s supervisor at the time, Assistant Commissioner King.

King confronted Hammer, who later admitted to having a relationship with a female officer. King discussed the issue with Tom Roy, the department’s commissioner, and they decided to give Hammer a written reprimand.

“This situation has resulted in considerable discussion about your ability to effectively manage the facility and the staff under your direction,” King wrote, noting the situation would “create rumors, perceived preferential treatment” and “erode employee confidence in Hammer.”

It was then that King said he heard other concerns about Hammer’s relationship with his executive team at Rush, and called Winiecki, along with the assistant warden who had served under Hammer.

Hammer was transferred to the Stillwater facility seven months after the reprimand.

Winiecki and the associate warden who had worked under Hammer at Rush City both told the investigator that they didn’t like working with him. In a statement included in the report, Winiecki said Hammer was “always making comments sexual in nature. Told him several times he needed to watch what he said.”

The associate warden, Sandy O’Hara, told the investigator she thought Hammer “lacked integrity and moral character,” but didn’t give specifics.

Multiple people, including Winiecki, also told the investigator about an incident in which Hammer looked inappropriately at a female student intern, “staring up and down,” and the intern later told an employee “that was a little creepy.”

After Winiecki told him it wasn’t appropriate, Hammer asked whether the intern was good-looking, to which Winiecki said he doesn’t look and noted the intern’s age.

AN EXPLOSIVE MEETING

Human resource officials overseeing both prisons had problems with Hammer.

And the biggest problem in the report pertained to a hearing about a harassment complaint against Hammer, filed by an unidentified employee at Rush City.

The department’s regional human resources director, who attended the meeting, said Hammer “snapped” and told the longtime employee that he was “a (expletive) worthless employee, you’re a bully, I’m so sick of your (expletive),” before tearing up the complaint and throwing it on the floor.

The union rep said that both men were “staring each other down,” and added it was the first time he saw Hammer act in such an aggressive manner.

Lori Kingston, human resources director for the department, told the investigator she didn’t receive any documentation of what took place at the meeting — though one of her staff had informed her verbally.

Hammer clashed with human resources over staffing decisions, multiple people in the department said — with the regional director saying she felt Hammer made a “veiled threat” against her by pointing out he got along well with an assistant commissioner.

Another regional director for Stillwater said working with Hammer was “challenging because she has never worked under an administrator that has publicly displayed disrespect toward HR staff.”

Kingston told the investigator that when she informed her superior, Assistant Commissioner Lisa Wolcij, of the regional director’s complaints, Wolcij told her the regional director “should quit being a ‘tattle tale’ and ‘nit picking,’ ” and encouraged the regional director to file a complaint if Hammer was violating policy.

Beyond that, Wolcij said the complaints should go to King, rather than to her, Kingston told the investigator.

When Wolcij was asked by the investigator about the allegation that she had a “close, personal relationship” with Hammer, Wojcik said Hammer never asked her to counter human resources decisions — and that if he did, she would have called him on it.

A GOOD REFERENCE

In 2015, Hammer gave the Minneapolis Police Department a positive review of a former female corrections officer, saying she had no history of discipline, according to the investigator’s forensic analysis.

In fact, the officer had been noncertified during her probationary period for not reporting an association with an offender, and was reprimanded for making inappropriate comments to a co-worker.

In his review, Hammer said the former officer was “a positive influence, in a difficult environment,” and said he “didn’t recall any specific discipline.”

When asked by the investigator about filling out the review, Hammer said he didn’t recall doing it.

Hammer denied many of the claims to the investigator — the lewd comments, the incident with the intern and ripping up the complaint against him — things multiple observers said they saw him do.

He told the investigator that he clashed with human resources because they didn’t staff the Rush City facility well enough, and added that the regional director was “very strict.”

But when confronted with the emails, Hammer admitted the emails violated policy, and “he did not use sound judgment.”

There was a last piece of correspondence from Hammer included in the report that took place after Hammer was placed on leave for the investigation.

An employee who Hammer had backed in an arbitration hearing texted Hammer in September to ask how he was. Hammer texted back:

“The comm is hot. Wants to get rid of me It is what it is”