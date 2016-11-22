St. Thomas officials say the Dougherty Family College, scheduled to open next fall with 150 students in downtown Minneapolis, is for low-income people who need more personalized attention than public community colleges can offer.

Students will learn in cohorts of 25, taking the same classes together with support from intensive mentoring, advising and paid internships. They’ll get bus passes to commute to campus and study on school-issued computers.

“It’s a more personalized, specialized delivery of academic content,” Associate Dean Buffy Smith said.

University officials expect the private two-year college, just the second of its kind in the country, will do a better job of graduating students than schools such as nearby Minneapolis Community and Technical College, where just 16 percent of first-time, full-time students graduate within three years.

But two presidents of metro community colleges, the default home for disadvantaged students, think St. Thomas’ plans are misguided.

“Any opportunity for students to get degrees is a wonderful thing, but it’s just really unclear to me how their program for 150 students can do anything differently than what we were doing for 84,000 students,” said Joyce Ester, president of Normandale Community College in Bloomington.

At St. Thomas, 18 percent of students qualify for income-based federal Pell Grants. At Minnesota State colleges, that figure is 43 percent.

“We’ve always been focused on a population with financial need and academic need,” said Tim Wynes, president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College.

Rather than starting a new college, Ester said St. Thomas could offer a summer program that prepares incoming students for university work.

Wynes suggested St. Thomas award more program-specific credit to those transferring in from community colleges. Augsburg College, Concordia University and Hamline University are more generous in that area, he said.

Wynes allowed that the Dougherty college’s mentoring program is something the public colleges can’t match, but he said his schools already employ some of the student-success strategies St. Thomas is working on.

“I think it’s an interesting way to spend their money,” he said.

FOCUS ON UNDERSERVED

St. Thomas began to focus seriously on underserved students with the 2013 selection of Julie Sullivan as president.

“She felt very strongly about it,” said Michael Dougherty, a trustee and namesake donor for the new college. “That was one of the reasons that we brought her here, and it struck a chord with me.”

Roughly half of white and Asian-American adults in Minnesota have earned at least a two-year degree, but that figure is less than 30 percent for the state’s blacks, Hispanics and American Indians.

A St. Thomas task force assigned to take on the college-attainment gap ultimately settled on the idea for a two-year college, modeled after one that opened last year at Loyola University Chicago. They picked the Minneapolis campus over St. Paul because it had space available, easy bus access and was close to hundreds of employers.

“The board was unbelievably supportive,” Dougherty said. “It’s part of our mission. It fits it like a glove.”

The university’s staff, however, doesn’t necessarily match the needs of the new college. Smith, who so far has been the college’s only employee, said they will be hiring 15 faculty and about 10 administrative and support staff, including social workers, dedicated to the college.

“We are looking for candidates who certainly have a mastery in their academic discipline but also mastery in a culturally responsive pedagogy,” she said.

SELF-SUSTAINING MODEL

The college is intended to support itself financially, with the interest from an endowment paying for student scholarships. Officials have raised $18 million already and say students, all of whom will be low-income, will pay as little as $1,000 per year after state and federal grants.

That’s comparable to what low-income public community college students pay, although at some schools, including MCTC, students can get an associate’s degree at no cost if they enroll right out of high school.

But where the state’s community colleges accept all students, the Dougherty college will require its incoming students to bring a 2.5 high school grade-point average and pass placement tests in math and English. Unlike at the community colleges, Dougherty will not offer remedial classes.

“A minimum standard must be met for admission to demonstrate that students will be able to keep up with the classmates in their cohorts,” Smith said.

Also unlike community colleges, which enroll many part-time students, Dougherty will be for full-time students who intend to pursue a bachelor’s degree somewhere in the state.

Smith said St. Thomas doesn’t see its two-year college as competing with the public community colleges.

“We have high-quality community colleges. We’re not trying to replicate the great work that they do,” she said.

“All colleges and universities should take a leadership role in trying to reduce our college-attainment gap.”