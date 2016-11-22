Man accused of killing mother waives right to trial

Carmen Emigdio Mosqueda, 39, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in the September 2014 stabbing death of his mother, 71-year-old Mary Margaret Mosqueda, at her Lincoln Park residence.

At a hearing in State District Court in Duluth, Mosqueda told Judge Dale Harris that he wished to waive his right to have his case heard by a jury. The parties agreed, instead, to have the judge issue a verdict based on stipulated facts.

Authorities said Mosqueda called 911 early on Sept. 16, 2014, and asked for police to come to a residence at 810 N. 24th Ave. W. When officers arrived, he allegedly confessed to stabbing his mother with a knife. Mary Mosqueda was found inside and pronounced dead from stab wounds to the chest, neck and head, according to court documents.

Mosqueda has entered a two-prong plea: not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency.

Mosqueda has a history of mental illness and chemical dependency and previously was civilly committed for treatment in 2010. Court proceedings in the murder case were put on hold for nearly two years while he underwent treatment at a state hospital after being deemed incompetent to stand trial.

He was set to have a contested hearing on Tuesday to challenge the admissibility of his statements to police, but defense attorneys instead came to the agreement with Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nate Stumme.

Seated alongside defense attorneys Kevin Cornwell and Elizabeth Polling in a small courtroom typically used for juvenile hearings, Mosqueda calmly answered a series of meticulous questions about his mental health and his understanding of the rights he was choosing to waive.

“As we sit here today, do you feel that you’re understanding everything that I’m telling you?” Harris asked him.

“Yes,” Mosqueda said.

“And you’ve been able to understand everything that Mr. Cornwell and Ms. Polling have been telling you?” the judge asked.

“Yes,” the defendant again replied.

Harris will rely on a stipulation agreement that includes the investigative reports from the Duluth Police Department and the autopsy report prepared by then-St. Louis County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Uncini.

If he finds Mosqueda guilty based on those facts, the judge will consider mental health reports prepared by a psychologist in determining whether Mosqueda should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

The parties both agreed to waive any oral or written arguments on the facts, allowing the judge to rule solely on the stipulated facts.

Harris must issue a ruling within seven days. Mosqueda waived his right to be present in the courtroom for the verdict.

The charge carries a maximum of 40 years in prison.

If acquitted on the mental illness defense, Mosqueda would still be subject to an indefinite civil commitment as “mentally ill and dangerous” — under which he could only be released once medical professionals and the court deem that he no longer poses a risk to the public.

Mosqueda remains hospitalized at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter.