Victim IDed in Sunday St. Paul homicide

Thomas Joseph Rivard, 35, was found by authorities about 8 p.m. in an apartment in the 500 block of Aldine Street, St. Paul police said Tuesday. The apartment is northwest of Snelling Avenue and Interstate 94.

Rivard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Monday arrested Joseph Edward Fischer, 37, of St. Paul, on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with Rivard’s death. Formal charges were pending Tuesday.